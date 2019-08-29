Mini Me: We’ve found the perfect mini travel skincare products

Many of us are now turning to buying smaller versions of our favourite beauty and skincare products, but many brands don't offer the right size for travelling.

With much of the population booking a last-minute trips before the summer draws to an end, the issue of transporting your entire beauty regimen abroad can be a challenge.

One brand has risen above the rest for their travel-sized skincare goodies, and we simply have to rave about them; Eau Thermale Avène.

Just because you're holidaying or exploring different parts of the world doesn't mean you need to ditch your favourite products.

With the dangers of the sun abroad, you actually need your skincare routine even more.

We've curated a list of your travel must-haves, based on their extensive range of mini-treats:

Eau Thermale Avène’s Thermal Spring Water 100ml: €5

With so many benefits, this product has become a cult favourite. Spritz on the plane to refresh the skin or use it to cool down when you’re poolside.

Thermal Spring spray has soothing, healing and anti-irritant properties, so you won't want to part with it once you're hooked. Thanks to its high tolerance, it is suitable for all skin types.

For your base:

Eau Thermale Avène B-Protect SPF 50+ 30ml: €17

This long-lasting tinted sun cream offers high-factor coverage and antioxidant protection, giving the perfect summer glow so you can ditch the make-up during the day.

Its velvety texture with a non-greasy finish provides an immediate feeling of comfort in the sun and its strong rays.

Always wear SPF, even when you're not in the blistering sunshine. Recent studies have shown that blue light from our screens can now affect your skin.

For cleansing:

Eau Thermale Avène Cleanance Gentle Cleansing Gel 100ml: €11

Suitable for face and body, this multi-tasking product gets to work on blemish-prone skin to help purify skin and regulate oil production, leaving skin feeling fresh and clean.

Its formula, rich in thermal avène water and monolaurin, also prevents irritation and gently combats spots, excess sebum and blackheads.

Eau Thermale Avène Hydrance Intense Serum 30ml: €26

A day in the sun can leave skin dehydrated and feeling rough and tight, but Avène has the answer once again with an intense moisturising treatment.

Hydrance Intense Serum increases hydration by 45 percent, 4 hours after first application and can be felt for up to 24 hours after stopping applications.

It has been specially formulated with 3 active ingredients which work together to hydrate dull, dry skin. A smooth, radiant complexion is the result.

For your hands:

Eau Thermale Avène Cold Cream Hand Cream 50ml: €9

Perfect for dry or sensitive skin, Avène’s Cold Cream is formulated with nourishing properties of white beeswax to help protect the skin’s barrier against external aggressions, leaving hands soft and supple.

This smooth, non-greasy hand cream offers your hands an immediate feeling of comfort while you're away.

Why not pick up the goodies before you hit the airport? You'll thank us later when they all fit perfectly into your purse and your skin is glowing.

Feature image: Instagram/@avene_uki