Spencer Pratt has spoken out about Kaitlynn and Miley’s new romance

Some more juicy details have reportedly emerged about Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus's relationship, but who can say if the reports are true or if Spencer Pratt is just mouthing off for attention.

The Hills: New Beginnings star Pratt has claimed that Kaitlynn Carter was "emotionally involved" with Miley Cyrus even before she split from him.

Miley and Kaitlynn have apparently just moved in together, just months after Miley's divorce from boyfriend of 10 years Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn's divorce from Brody Jenner.

Everyone is talking about what's really going on in Brody and Kaitlynn's relationship on #TheHills: New Beginnings this Monday at 10/9c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/mDQbqEoFpW — The Hills (@thehills) August 30, 2019

The trailer for a new episode of The Hills: New Beginnings shows Kaitlynn and ex-husband Brody Jenner discussing their supposedly "polyamorous relationship".

Their co-star Spencer Pratt has now firmly stirred the pot by saying that Kaitlynn had an "emotional connection" with Miley before she and Brody split. Intriguing…tell me more…

In his column for Cosmopolitan, Spencer wrote:

"It’s tough for me to listen to Kaitlynn complain about people talking about her allegedly open relationship with Brody when we know she had a thing going with Miley. She already had something going on with her when these scenes were filming—maybe not physically, but definitely emotionally."

"No one’s judging you for whatever it is you and Brody do when he’s not sleeping in his car. We just don’t want people to lie about their lives."

The recent episode was filmed prior to Brody and Kaitlynn's split last August, and shows Kaitlynn being confronted by a friend over their 'polyamorous' relationship.

"That’s none of her business," Brody responded. "We like what we like."

Kaitlynn also revealed: "When Brody and I first were together, we were young, we were crazy, we were, like, you know, basically just trying to have the time of our lives," she said.

So we did a lot of things in our relationship that, you know, I certainly wouldn’t say I regret, but the level of gossip that I feel happens in the group — it just makes me angry."

Kaitlynn is rumoured to be dating Miley Cyrus after being friends for some time. Miley recently strenuously denied reports that she cheated on Liam Hemsworth.

Sure look lads, they seem happy. Leave 'em be, Spencer.

Feature image: Instagram/@thehillsnewbeginningsfans