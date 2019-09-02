Michael Griffiths has signed up to MTV’s celebrity Ex On The Beach

Love Island star Michael Griffiths has signed up for the Ex On The Beach celebrity special in America after failing to find love on the ITV2 reality show, The Sun reports.

The ex-firefighter ended up becoming the villa villain after dumping Amber Gill for Joanna Chimonides, only to stay in the villa without her when she was kicked out.

Joanna branded him 'a snake' but the pair have been spotted kissing after the show ended. They're maintaining that they're both single, however. Who knows what to believe?

The 28-year-old has signed up to the MTV reality show to change his fortunes, according to The Sun online source, who said;

"Michael was one of the stand-out stars on this year's Love Island thanks to his love triangle with Amber and Joanna.

"He's had a lot of female attention since leaving the villa but hasn't found that special someone, so he's hoping this show will help fix that."

Which one of his exes will appear on the show, though? We highly doubt it'll be 22-year-old Geordie Amber Gill, who is currently seeing her Love Island partner Greg O'Shea.

Michael will join a number of other former Love Island-ers on the new series, including Georgia Steel and Niall Aslam.

21-year-old Georgia and 26-year-old reality star Lateysha Grace are set to bring plenty of excitement (and drama) to the show, but Michael has the major villain label when it comes to dating.

Feature image: Instagram/@mac_griffiths