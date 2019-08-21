Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague postpones trip to Ennis indefinitely

Molly-Mae Hague won't be back in Ireland anytime soon, according to The Clare Echo. Remember when she took a private plane to an underage disco in Co. Longford? We do.

The Queens Nightclub in Ennis announced during the airing of Love Island that the social media influencer would appear for a meet-and-greet in August.

Tickets had been on sale for the event, but the nightclub have now confirmed that Molly-Mae has postponed her trip indefinitely to Co. Clare.

The Ennis venue wrote; “Due to unforeseen circumstances Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague has had to postpone her appearance at Queens Nightclub Ennis this Saturday night.

"She would like to apologies to all her fans. Full refunds available on tickets already purchased from both eventbrite.com and Kaffeine," they added.

"Stay tuned to our social Media Accounts for further updates. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Image: Queens Nightclub Ennis/Facebook

Molly-Mae has been dating professional boxer Tommy Fury since mid-way through the ITV reality show, but is currently undergoing photoshoots in Los Angeles.

The star has yet to comment on the postponement of her nightclub appearance, after winners Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill spent the weekend in the county to see the Cliffs of Moher.

You're missing out on some Wild Atlantic Way beauty, gal. Your loss, we say.

Feature image: Instagram/@mollymaehague