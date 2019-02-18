Love Island stars leave nightclub MINUTES before triple stabbing

Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing stars have been left "shaken up" after leaving celebrity nightclub Tape just MINUTES before a triple stabbing.

Familiar faces such as Oti Mabuse, Katya Jones and Megan Barton Hanson were among those who narrowly missed the horrific attack in London’s Oxford Street in the early hours of Sunday.

It was Love Island alumni Ellie Brown's 21st birthday, which was why a host of reality TV celebrities were in attendance.

Strictly stars Oti Mabuse, Katya Jones and her husband Neil were there in order to celebrate Aljaz Skorjanec’s 28th birthday.

A Love Island source told The Sun: “They have been really shaken up and can’t help but think ‘what if’ had they left a bit later."

“Their night could have ended very differently if they had stayed at the nightclub. It has definitely prompted questions about security for some of the group.”

Oti, who is also a captain on BBC1’s The Greatest Dancer, brought Graziano Di Prima, Pasha Kovalev and Nadiya Bychkovaening to Tape following their dance performance that night.

Fellow captain Cheryl Tweedy went straight home after filming, but her dancer co-stars left Tape between 2am and 2.50am.

ITV2’s Love Island celebrities exited later, just a few minutes before the street stabbing took place at 3.40am. Laura Anderson left 15 minutes earlier while Megan Barton Hanson and Charlie Brake left at around 3.30am.

Love Island stars Zara McDermott and Ellie Brown, who celebrated her 21st birthday, exited the nightspot at roughly he same time.

Three men suffered stab and slash wounds in the chaotic attack; blood could be seen at the scene outside the pavement yesterday.

The Met Police said that all three 24-year-old men are now recovering in hospital, and their injuries are not lif-threatening. A spokesman added: “Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

“Two males have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon."