Love Island star addresses Chris and Harley’s quick break-up

Love Island star Nabila Badda isn't overly shocked by the latest reports that her co-stars, Chris Taylor and Harley Brash, are the first couple to break up.

Nabila was close to Harley before she even entered the villa over the summer, so she was happy to give her opinion on the split while talking to FUBAR Radio yesterday.

"I am not surprised about that, I'll be honest with you," she said.

The Casa Amor Islander, who received barely any air time, revealed that she never had much hope that Chris and Harley would make their romance work outside the villa.

"I knew her before and who she'd be interested in and I don't think that Chris is her kind of type," Nabila explained. "She said that as well. So, yeah. Chris will be lapped up real quick."

Almost straight after leaving the villa, Chris was confronted on live TV over photos of Anton Danyluk getting pretty cosy with Harley on a night out.

"Every time I'm asked about it, I'm asked questions we haven't discussed yet," Chris stated on This Morning a few days after the Love Island final.

"We haven't had a chat about it, we're moving at the pace that we want to move at, regardless of the situation of people pushing it and stuff."

He then stressed: "This is a real-life situation." Well, that situation is now over, it would seem. RIP to the first Love Island couple, gone but not forgotten.

Feature image: Instagram/@christophertaylorofficial