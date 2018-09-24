KUWTK finally talks Kylie’s secret pregnancy and hallelujah

Kylie Jenner's pregnancy was deffo the best-kept secret in the celeb world last year.

And now, finally, the topic is being given the spotlight on Keeping Up with the Kardashians – and boy, are we finding out all the deets.

The latest KUWTK episode shows the youngest Jenner welcome her gorge baby girl Stormi, with her rapper boyfTravis Scott on February 1st.

We find out that momager Kris was in the delivery room when the baby arrived, alongside Travis.

The fact that the pregnancy was kept hidden did take it's toll on Kylie's sisters, with Kourtney saying, ''it’s pretty crazy that it really hasn't been confirmed. So I don’t want to be the one with the info, or getting blamed for someone finding out the secret.”

The 21-year-old didn't publicly address it until after she gave birth to Stormi.

Kim was also shocked that the secret was never spilled to the media.

She said, “can you believe that Kylie got out of the hospital with not one report? Now Caitlyn [Jenner] can never say we have big mouths and we leak everything.”

Kris did divulge that the whole thing gave her a lot of anxiety but overall, she was so happy for her youngest daughter.

The 62-year-old said, ''people were saying, ‘we're going to post, we’re going to announce,’ and I’m like, ‘no!’ But she did it perfectly and it was such a positive experience for her.”

Perhaps the biggest surprise to come from KUWTK was that Kris actually delivered Stormi herself.

Yes, the family matriarch was responsible for bringing her grandchild into the world – pretty cool, huh?

She gushed, “I can already tell that Kylie is going to be the most amazing mom and is so in love with her baby.''