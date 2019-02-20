Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette to inherit his €170 million fortune

News hit yesterday that the iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, the prolific creative director of Chanel and formerly Fendi, had passed away aged 85.

Tributes poured in from celebrities and members of the fashion industry alike, but the question on everyone's lips was; "What will become of his beloved pet cat, Choupette?"

Last year, the eccentric and controversial designer said that his cat would be one of the heirs to his $200 million fortune.

A statement from The House of Karl Lagerfeld confirmed his death, having died in a Parisian hospital after being admitted on Monday night, according to French news site Pure People.

While the cause of death is not yet known, French newspaper Le Figaro reported that Lagerfeld had been "weak for many weeks."

He was juggling work as the creative director of Chanel, Fendi and his own brand, Karl Lagerfeld at the time of his death, but last April he told Numéro that he'd had "every test under the sun and they can't find anything wrong,"

He went into great detail about what he would want for his funeral, and who would inherit his fortune, which was reported to be around $200 million when he died (€170,000)

"There will be no burial. I'd rather die," Lagerfeld said of his funeral. "I've asked to be cremated and for my ashes to dispersed with those of my mother … and those of Choupette, if she dies before me."

He was asked whether Choupette would inherit his fortune, and he answered; "Among others, yes. Don't worry, there is enough for everyone."

He told CNN back in 2013 that: "There is no marriage, yet, for human beings and animals … I never thought I would fall in love like this with a cat."

Choupette had an entire fashion collection dedicated and created for her, called Choupette in Love. Her eyes were even the inspiration for a Chanel haute couture collection, the dazzling blue having enraptured Lagerfeld.

A book titled Choupette: The Private Life of a High-Flying Cat was published in 2014, and she apparently earns $4 million a year after appearing in ad campaigns for Shu Uemura and German car company Vauxhall.

Lagerfeld once told Harper's Bazaar that Choupette had two maids, was cared for by his driver, and ate and drank out of dishes made by Goyard, a Parisian luxury goods maker best known for its handbags.

"She has one for water, one for her little croquette, and one for her pâté," he said in 2012, also mentioning that two maids monitored her day, including "two daily brushings." He also told Numéro that Choupette dined with him.

"Now she's an adult she dines with me. She sits opposite me and eats what she has to eat. Before she might have attacked any old prawn, but now she will only touch the four different dishes prepared for her on that day, served in fabulous bowls."