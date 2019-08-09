Karen Clifton breaks silence on Kevin’s romance with Stacey Dooley

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton (née Hauer) has broken her silence about her ex-husband's relationship with Stacey Dooley.

Karen and Kevin split up in March of last year, but have remained on good terms ever since. The pair even work alongside one another as professional dancers on the BBC One show.

Karen opened up during an interview with FUBAR Radio about Kevin and Stacey's romance after the pair won the series in 2018.

"I don’t really know anything about that," she said of their relationship. "When we go into rehearsals we’re literally going crazy with all the routines. But you know what he looks extremely happy, so I’m happy that he’s happy."

Speaking about working with her ex, she said; "Most people think that we’d be like 'oh I don’t like it', but no. Not at all. We laugh. There is no drama. I don’t like drama baby llama! I’m happy, he’s happy, let’s all be happy!

"I’m so proud of him and all the things he’s been doing lately. For us, it’s never been a problem and it never will be a problem. We’re really cool."

The dancer added;

"We absolutely love working together. We’re dancing together. The nice thing is that we don’t have partners that we are dancing with all the time, we switch partners around, so we all get a feel for everybody else."

32-year-old Stacey Dooley was dating Sam Tucknott throughout the 2018 competition, but the pair broke up shortly after she won. The journalist then began seeing her professional dance partner, Kevin.

Kevin Clifton and Karen wed in 2015, but she hasn't publicly commented on her ex's new romance until this week.

Stacey's ex-boyfriend, Sam, told The Sun Online that he accused Kevin of being a "rat" and a "snake" in a FaceTime video call after discovering he had been dating his ex.

He blames Kevin for his break-up with girlfriend-of-five-years Stacey, who he said he was planning to propose to.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year.

Feature image: Instagram/@karenhauer