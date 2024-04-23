Stacey Dooley ‘delighted’ as she announces huge career change

Stacey Dooley has revealed she’s taking a new step in her career.

The TV presenter, who has also starred in Strictly Come Dancing, has announced that she is set to make her West End debut.

Admitting that she’s ‘delighted’ to be taking to the stage, Dooley has shared the exciting news that she will be starring in 2:22 A Ghost Story, and taking on the role of Jenny.

Opening up about the role to her 1.2M Instagram followers, the mum-of-one unveiled a photo of herself on a poster from the show.

In the caption of the post, Stacey wrote, “Wheeyyyyyyyy! WEST END BABY! Delighted! Can’t wait to get my teeth into Jenny”.

“@222aghoststory ….a sincere thank you, can’t wait to do this together….let’s go!”.

Speaking more about her role, Stacey explained, “Delighted to be involved in the next adaptation of 2:22! Made up! I fell for the play when I went to watch it in 2022”.

“All four characters feel so familiar, which means the subtle ‘ghost story’ just works so brilliantly. Can’t wait to bring Jenny back to life! Let’s go!”.

Joining Stacey on the 2:22 A Ghost Story cast is James Buckley, known for his role as Jay in The Inbetweeners. He will be portraying the character Ben, who he has previously played in the past.

Opening up about reprising the role, James said, “I’m so excited to be rejoining the cast of 2.22. It’s such a brilliant play and to be back in such a brilliant theatre”.

“It will be great to be play Ben again and now all I need to do is make sure I remember the lines. Can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Since the show made its West End debut, many famous faces have been part of the cast, including, Lily Allen, Cheryl, Giovanna Fletcher, Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Laura Whitmore and Matt Willis.

2:22 A Ghost Story is written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr.

The thriller follows the story of a woman named Jenny, who thinks she is being haunted in her home at 2:22am every night.