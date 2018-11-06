Kardashians share throwback pics of Kris for her birthday

Kris Jenner’s birthday comes just two days after her daughter Kendall’s.

And they are the absolute image of each other!

In honour of their mum’s birthday, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, Kendall and Kourtney penned sweet birthday wishes to their mum.

A few of the girls shared flashback photos of Kris in her younger days, calling her their “hero” and “best friend.”

It is clear that all five of the girls look up to their mum as a role model.

Kim said: “Happy Birthday to the best mom in the entire world! What would I do without you!?! My rock, my everything!

“I’m just so grateful for everything you do for us! You really are the best support system and friend anyone could ask for! I love you so much forever!!!”

Khloé also penned a long, thoughtful post, “Happy beautiful birthday mommy!! You make life look fabulous! At every single stage!

“You excite me when it comes to my future!! I can only pray I can leave a mark on people the way you do.”

She went on to thank her mum for where she is today and called her the “biggest inspiration”.

“The list could go on forever. Mom, we ALL love and adore you!!! You are my hero and my heart.”

Kendall and Kylie shared old photos of their gorgeous mum, reminiscing on her younger days.

“Happy birthday to my favourite person on this planet,” Kylie said. “You make my world go round. there’s nothing that can replace the special bond we have.

“Thank you for all the life lessons and guidance. I wouldn’t be half the woman if it weren’t for you and I’m still learning everyday! I feel blessed to have you as my mommy.”

The model dubbed her mum a “living angel”.

Kendall shared many photos of Kris, starting with her retro modelling days and ending with her journey into motherhood.

“I love you lots you rockstar,” she wrote.

Kourtney told her mum that we was "the definition of living her best life".

"I love you so much my mommy I don’t even have words to describe it. Thank you for being so fabulous. Happy Birthday!"

We can see where the girls get their gorgeous looks. Kris looks stunning in her bold cheetah-print dress.

Happy Birthday, Kris!