Kanye gives his opinions about Kim’s makeup and we’re CONFUSED

Kanye is well-known around the world for his….controversial… and often not actually requested opinions. Scratch that, they're rarely requested, if ever.

However, he gives them anyway, even to his wife Kim Kardashian; queen of social media and reality TV.

We've already seen him controlling her closet, essentially throwing out her entire wardrobe so he could re-do the whole thing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2012. He EVISCERATES her clothes choice.

As if that wasn't cringe-worthy enough, Kim's make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic has revealed that Kanye doesn't hold back his thoughts on his wife's beauty and cosmetic routine.

During Dedivanovic’s The Master Class last weekend, Kim's long-time MUA let it slip that Kanye West has plenty of opinions about the choice of products.

He allegedly even offered to pay Mario to move to L.A. from New York so he could be with Kim legit 24 hours a day, according to People.

“Kanye is actually really opinionated sometimes,” Kim said. “He will come in and be like, ‘You know your blush is a little heavy.’ Or say, ‘What are you doing? That’s not the shape of your lip.'”

Essentially, Kanye has moved on from her wardrobe to her makeup, and is obsessed with Mario being around for Kim's glamour;

“Kanye actually called me and said, ‘Alright how much will it cost for you to move back to L.A.? I want you here for her,'” Mario said.

Kanye also allegedly calls Mario on a regular basis to assist in maintaining Kim's face.

She commented; “He will call Mario without telling me! And Mario shows up without me knowing and he is like, ‘Oh Kanye called me and said it was a makeup emergency.'”

Eh, what? What are your thoughts on the matter; is this just incredibly rude and controlling or does Kanye just want the best for his wifey?

Feature image: Instagram/@klassykkimberly