Jameela Jamil defends Meghan Markle over ‘racist’ press bullying

Jameela Jamil has stepped in to defend Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle against the cruel treatment by the British press regarding her usage of private planes to go on holiday last week.

Celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres, Pink, Elton John, and Meghan's best friend, Jessica Mulroney, have all blasted the media for degrading the Duchess consistently and unfairly.

The Good Place actress and activist Jameela Jamil has now had her say, pointing out that the reason why the royals take private planes is because of their assassination risk.

Ugh. Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she’s black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it God dammit. Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You’ve all lost your marbles. It’s 2019. Grow up. https://t.co/OMwwRU31p9 (@jameelajamil) August 20, 2019

"Ugh. Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she’s black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it God dammit," she wrote on Twitter.

"Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You’ve all lost your marbles. It’s 2019. Grow up.

"I will never forget reading an English sh*t rag, writing the words, “Meghan’s exotic DNA shall certainly THICKEN the royal blue blood line…” (bangs head against table and throws up in own mouth.)" Jamil added.

"I too used to not understand that in this day and age there’s still such a distinct hatred/disrespect towards black women in the world, because I grew up sheltered and without personally feeling any negative way towards any race. But we have to open our eyes. It so prevalent," she tweeted.

"ALSO, it’s not safe for us to be on the same planes as royals or presidents you absolute muppets. They are prime targets for kidnap and sometimes assassination. It’s in the interest of us civilians to not be endangered by proximity to people in such powerful positions."

The iWeigh founder and activist was featured as part of Meghan Markle's Vogue UK September issue, entitled 'Faces for Change'.

Hopefully the media and general public realise the inequality which Prince Harry's wife faces as a result of her race, and checks their privilege.

Fair play to Jameela for saying it like it is.

Feature image: Instagram/@jameelajamilofficial