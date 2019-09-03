Harry Styles has cut his hair and someone needs to resuscitate us

Harry Styles has one of the most famous head of hair in the world, so he's probably insured it for a time where he has a dodgy haircut.

The latest change to the singer's locks has somehow shut down the internet, who are divided on whether he pulls off his new (Harry) Style.

He already dropped several bombshells on his fans last week with his Rolling Stone September cover story (sex, mushrooms, One Direction, celebrity friends- you name it) but he's just warming up.

Soooo my dad just met harry in Italy…., cannot fucking believe my eyes #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/QuyU0vK8Bf — erin (@erinsaunderss) September 1, 2019

The 25-year-old heartthrob chopped off his luscious locks and is sporting a much shorter hairstyle, featuring BANGS *gasp*. His fans have lost the ability to breathe. He debuted the new look while taking photos with fans in Italy, and one Twitter user shared an image of her dad meeting the former One Direction star. While some are arguing that he resembles ex-bandmate Louis Tomlinson, we believe he's now mirroring Charlie Heaton's Stranger Things character, Jonathan Byers. Good morning to Harry Styles wearing a snapback in Italy and to his facial hair only pic.twitter.com/71SQRlyEpc — (@Hazismymedicine) September 1, 2019 One fan exclaimed; "Okay but can someone tell me when the f**k Harry Styles cut his hair like, it was so short? How did he Jonathan Byers his hair in like a week."

As the internet debated on whether or not to support the haircut, another pointed out;

"Today I learnt that people will genuinely unstan Harry Styles for styling his hair differently..don't let the door hit y'all on the way out luvs." LET THE BOY LIVE.

The chap could shave his head and superglue feathers onto his scalp and he'd probably still look hotter than climate change.

Harry with a different hair style recently! pic.twitter.com/y2OIyr3qR2 — Harry Styles Updates (@thestylespics) September 1, 2019