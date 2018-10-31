Hailey Baldwin is the face of PLT’s new JAW-DROPPING campaign

Pretty Little Thing have worked with some of the coolest gals around, and now it's Hailey Baldwin's time to shine.

Resident 'It Girl' and fiancé of none other than Bieber himself, Hailey is one of the most sought after supermodels in town.

Who better to show off the gorgeous new Christmas campaign? We are SHOOKETH. The diamonds, the glitter, the sequins…we're already lusting over them.

CEO of the company, Umar Kamani, has revealed how delighted he is with having Hailey as the new face, and we don't blame him:

“We are so excited to be working with Hailey on our Christmas campaign. After such a successful year for the brand there wasn’t anyone else better suited to see our 2018 out with a bang. I have huge admiration for Hailey and her career as one of the most successful models in the industry."

"She has been such a pleasure to work with as the face of this collection and I can’t wait for you all to see this campaign when it launches early next week"

The campaign revolves around party season, featuring pieces dripping in diamantes for a dress code that's ultra glamorous. Get ready to unleash some heavy metal with crystal-embellished gowns and hardcore party dresses, we actually CANNOT WAIT.

If diamonds are forever ladies, these clothes will never be leaving your wardrobe. You'll be the first one spotted on the dancefloor with all of these glittery, shiny pieces that were made purely to stand out.

The collection features indulgent oversized blazer dresses, risky cut out minis and exploding sequin maxis, not to mention a dress for every Christmas party. Figure hugging jumpsuits, cycling shorts and crop tops also feature as part of the statement campaign.

The collection will be available in UK sizes 6-26, so it's got something for everyone. Get your eyes on the prize, huns.

The Biebs also made sure to leave a sneaky Instagram comment on Baldwin's post: 'Holy crap this is hot'. He's not wrong…

When this drops next Wednesday, you'll have to be prepared to grab it before it's gone. No doubt every gal in the universe will be drooling over the sequins, us included.

PrettyLittleThing starring Hailey Baldwin will launch exclusively on www.PrettyLittleThing.com on Tuesday 6th November.