Gwyneth Paltrow shares the most romantic snap to confirm marriage

Gwyneth Paltrow has confirmed her marriage to TV producer Brad Falchuk by posting the most beautiful photo from her wedding day.

The couple were joined by their nearest and dearest at a private ceremony in the Hamptons, New York this weekend.

Gwyneth’s mum couldn’t help but gush about her daughter's special day, describing it to reporters as “the most beautiful wedding I’ve ever seen.”

The Shallow Hal actress took to Instagram to show off her gorgeous wedding band and we’re sure it cost a pretty penny.

She shared an intimate snap of her hand placed on the American Horror Story producer’s hand. The pair wore matching gold bands in the snap that has amassed over 266,000 likes in less than a day.

Fans couldn’t help but swoon over the romantic shot: “I wish you all the best. I love you and hope he brings you all the happiness in the world.”

“Amazing rings. Simple and beautiful,” said another.

“I wish you a life full of love, happiness and joy with your husband,” another wrote.

The lovebirds announced their engagement in the January of this year by posing on the front cover of Goop magazine.

Speaking about finding love again with Brad, the Iron Man actress shared: “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

She’s shared a snap of the rings, now we can only hope Gwyneth will give us a glimpse at her stunning wedding dress.