From Éire, With Love: Irish made gifts that will steal your heart

We are officially feeling the festive spirit now that December is finally here. We are ready to tackle our Christmas shopping and what better way to do it than supporting some fantastic Irish companies.

Ireland has blessed us with many wonderful things from Tayto crisps to Niall Horan and these gifts are no different.

We have gathered up a list of some pretty perfect gifts that will no doubt leave your friends and family smiling from ear to ear.

1: Sun, Moon and Stars Notebook

Chupi €33

2: You Make Me Happy Print

Cuando €14

3: Classic Grey Scarf

4: Níl Aon Tinteán Mar Do Thinteán Féin Print

Cuando €14-€24

5: Zaria Earrings

Folkster €14.95

6: Personalised Daily Planner

Cuando €29-€35

7: Unicorn Mug

8: Rose Gold Initial Necklace

Chupi €119

9: Bear Creek to Dame Street by Hudson Taylor

Tower Records €19.99

10: Carolyn Donnelly Purse

11: Baileys 

SuperValu €10

12: Melanie Murphy Me Time Journal

13: Pawty Time Mug

Avoca €14.95

15:  Normal People by Sally Rooney

Dubray €15.99

16: 50 Things To Do In Dublin

17: Tayto Crisp Box

Tayto €19-€22.50

18: Irish Whiskey Museum Tour

Irish Whiskey Museum €18 per person

19: The Snapper Tickets

The Gate Theatre From €15

20: A Keeper by Graham Norton

 

