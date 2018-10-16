Emma Louise Connolly’s collab with Nasty Gal is here and it’s gorge

We are big fans of Nasty Gal here in SHEmazing.

We also adore Insta Queen and all-round babe that is Emma Louise Connolly so news that her latest collab with the brand is heading our way has MADE.OUR.DAY.

Emma Louise has teamed up with Nasty Gal to create a winter edit – so if you're worried about that new season wardrobe, we have you sorted.

The collection, which is launching tomorrow is seriously fab – it includes vintage-inspired denim, cosy knits, plush fabrics, layering pieces, and dreamy silhouettes.

So, you'll be beating the chill while still looking hawt.

The 27-year-old London-based Scottish model has designed for Nasty Gal before, with her 30-piece collection selling out in 24 hours in July 2018.

Not bad huh?

Browse some of the unreal looks below and get yourself to their website stat tomorrow to snap up all of the pieces.