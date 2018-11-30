Another iconic Dublin nightclub is closing its doors forever

One of Dublin's most infamous celebrity hotspots is officially closing down, and it's fair to say we are NOT HAPPY.

The Porterhouse Group have confirmed that Lillie's Bordello, off Grafton Street, will say farewell in the New Year.

Pretty much everyone and anyone have passed through the club since the 1990s, including Julia Roberts, Bono, Rihanna, David Hasselhoff and Mick Jagger.

The dancefloor has seen many well-known faces and has created even more nightlife memories, between this and Club 92, where are all the oldies gone?

The owners of the club, The Porterhouse Group, are claiming that it will announce exciting new plans in the spring; let's hope it's a brand new club that's essentially the exact same as Lillies…

The legendary venue will have its last day of service on January 19, so get yourselves down there before it's gone.