Demi Lovato is ‘doing really well’ following suspected drug overdose

A few weeks after singer Demi Lovato was suddenly hospitalised due to an apparent overdose, her mother Dianna De La Graza, has given an update on her daughter's recovery.

Demi is “doing really well.”

Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, spoke publicly about the incident for the first time in which she said it's been hard for the whole family, and she still gets frightened when thinking back on it. “I literally start to shake a little bit when I start to remember what happened that day,” she said.

In what only must have added to the distressing situation, she explained that on the day her daughter was taken ill, her phone was bombarded with messages from people expressing concern for her daughter but that she herself was unaware of what had happened until she spoke to the star’s assistant. She added that she was "in shock" but that she and her family quickly rushed to Lovato's side in hospital in Los Angeles.

“We got there as quickly as we could. [my daughters] Dallas and Madison and I jumped out of the car at the emergency room and ran into the emergency room to be by her side. She just didn’t look good, at all. She was in bad shape. But I said to her, ‘Demi, I’m here. I love you’. And at that point she said back to me, ‘I love you, too’.”

The Skyscraper singer was taken to hospital in July and later wrote a message to fans on her Instagram page saying she had learned addiction is “not something that disappears or fades with time” but that she would "keep fighting."

De La Garza thanked fans for their support – celebrities, friends and fans have all publicly spoken of the support and strength they wanted to offer Demi as she recovers – and said that she was feeling positive due to her daughter's current condition.

"[She is] doing really well”, adding: “She’s happy. She’s healthy. She’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs. That in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family.”

Demi is known for her open and honest conversations when it comes to her personal struggles with addiction and other health issues. We hope she's recovering and getting the help and continued support she deserves.