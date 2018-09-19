Congrats! Blogger Lisa Jordan shares baby joy with sweet video

It’s safe to say the baby boom is well and truly back. Blogger Lisa Jordan has shared the most joyous baby news with the help of her little girl Pearl.

She revealed she is expecting her second child and the announcement video is just too cute for words.

The fashion blogger posted the sweetest video of her daughter to Instagram, captioned: “Pearl has something to tell you #dropthemic.”

In the heartwarming video, the mum asks Pearl, “Tell everybody what's in mommy's belly. What's in it?"

Pearl replied excitedly: “A baby!”

“Are you going to be a big sister?” the popular blogger asks before Pearl wanders away like a true toddler.

We are thrilled for Lisa. We cannot wait to see her pregnancy outfit of the day posts.

Fellow bloggers showered the Cork mum with love following her huge announcement.

Fellow blogger and expectant-mum Rosie Connolly-Quinn commented: “Ahhh Lisa! How exciting. It’s a baby boom for sure.”

“Omg stop! Awe, congratulations, so exciting,” said popular blogger Faces by Grace.

“How cute is Pearl?” another said.

“Aw, congratulations. This is such great news. The actual cuteness of Pearl, I can’t cope,” another shared.

Lisa’s pregnancy announcement video has already amassed 117,000 views and we’re not one bit surprised.

Pearl is going to be the best big sister.