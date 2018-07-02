Beyonce slayed in an impromptu photoshoot on her private jet

There's not much that Queen Bey can't pull off.

This can be seen with her recent Instagram pics which showed her enjoying an impromptu photoshoot session on her private jet.

And how fab does she look?

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 30, 2018 at 1:57pm PDT

The singer first posted a video collage, featuring several pictures of herself rocking a Zimmerman pink paisley ensemble.

Known for her killer fashion choices, she paired her ruffled paisley shirt and matching high-waisted shorts with a boxy white handbag and clear heels.

Her hair up was swept up in an epic blonde top knot and the look was finished off with pink sunglasses, hoop earrings and a statement red lip.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 30, 2018 at 1:59pm PDT

Bey decided to ditch the caption and simply let her images speak for themselves – which they did.

Her 115 million followers showed their support with comments such as, ''SLAY PRETTY IN PINK'' and ''You are PERFECT in every way. No matter what you do, what you wear, what you sing'' while others simply opted for love hearts or fire emojis.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 30, 2018 at 1:59pm PDT

However, even Beyonce suffers mishaps, which was seen recently on stage during her On The Run II Tour in Warsaw, Poland.

She lost her balance during a cover of Ed Sheeran's Perfect, as the "flying stage" she was standing on suddenly stopped.

Thankfully she wasn't injured and was helped down a ladder by crew members.

And if anyone can make climbing down a ladder in high-heeled PVC boots look stylish, it is the Queen of Pop.