Amber Gill turned down Love Island 2018 because of her boyfriend

Amber Gill has revealed that she was asked to go on Love Island last year, but she turned it down as she had a boyfriend at the time.

The 22-year-old Geordie beautician admitted that she was head-hunted to join the line-up last year, with only six Islanders being picked from the general public applications.

Amber won the £50,000 prize with Irish charmer Greg O'Shea, and said during a live Instagram Q&A on Monday that she was scouted for the 2018 cast.

"So I didn't apply for the show, no. I was contacted on Instagram, and so yeah that's how I joined. I was actually asked to go on the show last year but I had a boyfriend. But let's not talk about him!

"So this year I thought why not. And it worked out well I suppose." Amber met Greg only 12 days before the final, after her dramatic relationship with Michael Griffiths ended in tears.

The Newcastle beauty said she can't wait to be reunited with Greg, and is jetting to Ireland this weekend to meet his friends and family.

The giddy star told fans: "I'm going to see Greg this weekend. I'm going to fly over to Ireland and spend the weekend with him."

Greg headed straight to Newcastle with Amber to meet all her family and friends after the couple won the huge ITV show.

Fans quizzed her about her feelings for him and she replied: "Greg, Oh my God. He is lusher in real life. He is so fit."

to most, she came across as rude in the beginning but this was the moment i knew i was going to enjoy spending my summer watching her. @AmberRoseGill#loveisland pic.twitter.com/SUg0jqqkOf — (@faketonichilds) August 4, 2019

Amber's life has been hectic since winning the show as she did interviews for Loose Women with Greg, This Morning with her mum, and had a double date with Ovie and India.

She said: "It's been absolutely crazy. I haven't had a minute to myself going between Newcastle and London I'm going back and fourth – but it's great. I absolutely love it."

Feature image: Instagram/@amberrosegill