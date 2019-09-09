Amber Gill spills ALL of the beans about her Greg O’Shea break-up

Amber Gill has confirmed that Irish rugby player Greg O'Shea dumped her by text, and didn't make an effort in their relationship.

Limerick native Greg claimed that they broke up via phone call on The Late Late Show on Friday night, but 22-year-old Geordie beautician Amber has set the record straight.

The pair won Love Island together only five weeks ago after the Irishman coupled up with her, having only been in the villa for 12 days. They split the prize money between them, but Amber should have stolen it…

Speaking for the first time since the split on today's Loose Women, Amber revealed she was "really disappointed" by the sudden end to their relationship.

Explaining what happened, Amber said: "So from my point of view I still wanted to make it work. There was a call a few days prior just chatting, not specifically to do with that.

"I think there was a bit of miscommunication but I think if you don’t want to be with someone, you don’t want to be with someone," the Newcastle native continued,

"Basically all I wanted was a bit of effort from him to come to London or Newcastle to see me. I said I’m going to have to give up if you don’t put the effort in."

Greg then responded in a way that would make any woman's blood boil; "And he said 'okay bye'. I was expecting it to be a bit different."

Greg had claimed that he still has feelings for Amber and has not ruled out a reunion in the future, but Amber admitted that she never expected Islanders going in late to have secret motivations.

"He’s a lovely guy but I’m not sure what’s going to happen in the future really. It’s a bit of an odd situation.

"The Islanders in from the beginning were naive to people going in later on and what people's perceptions were and what were being said. I didn’t really think of that at the time."

As her second time as a Loose Women panelist, Amber spoke very honestly about the split.

"Obviously I’m really disappointed. I wasn't expecting it at all. I was due to fly to Dublin and spend the weekend with him and go on a TV show together.

"On that day I had to cancel as it wasn’t working out. I think the careers and the distance was always a factor. I don’t know what changed. I wanted to make it work but it is what it is."

Our queen isn't letting it get her down, however; "I am disappointed it's over. I’m booked and busy and I'll be fine. Onwards and upwards from here."

Greg has cleared up the rumours about him and Amber, confirming they have split up! #LoveIsland #LateLate pic.twitter.com/UWxzPeoocD — Love Island 24/7 (@LoveIsland247) September 6, 2019

Greg appeared on The Late Late Show solo with Maura Higgins after Amber cancelled due to their split. He claimed that they'd tried to make it work but the distance and busy schedules were too much.

"Me and Amber have been chatting the last few days and the whole thing about breaking up over text isn't true. But we need to be realistic about the situation, and the fact she's in the UK," he added.

"We're both so busy and we need to take these opportunities and protecting our careers. She has every brand wanting to work with her, and I'm trying to make the team for the Olympics"

Feature image: ITV/REX