The ULTIMATE round-up of 2018’s best Netflix Christmas movies

The temperature has MAJORLY dropped, Halloween is long gone and it's dark at 5pm; you know what this means. IT'S CHRISTMASTIME.

What better way to celebrate the festive season than Netflix and Chill? (literally, it's freezing)

We've decided to do a round-up of all the newest Netflix films which can get you in the holiday spirit, as well as remind you of the best ones available on the streaming service.

As "research", we've even decided to watch them all. Don't say we aren't committed to our jobs…

Netflix remains the Rudolph of the pack when it comes to streaming services, and they have made some absolute gems for us to enjoy this year.

1. The Princess Switch

While Vanessa Hudgen's latest offering contains a huge amount of confusing plot points (I mean, when the identical women who are both played by Vanessa Hudgens meet for the first time, they literally aren't shocked at all…) it cannot be denied that it's entertainment GOLD.

Stacy De Novo and as Lady Margaret Delacourt are a doppelganger duo who bump into each other and decide to switch places. Margaret wants to experience normal life, while Stacey (obviously) wants to be royal for a few days.

The Princess Switch is fairly inexplicable, but contains two charming men who Hudgens gets to kiss repeatedly, a lot of snow, a huge amount of Christmas themes and a gas game of Twister.

Watch to switch off your brain and succumb to holiday cheer.

2. The Holiday Calendar

Kat Graham stars as a struggling but talented photographer who inherits an antique holiday advent calendar which can PREDICT THE FUTURE.

The question is, can she use the calendar to find love this festive season? Quincey Brown plays her love interest; we are hooked already.

You don't have to ask us to watch this, we're already on the couch ready for the ultimate That's So Raven Christmas experience.

3. The Christmas Chronicles

Kate and Teddy Pierce are siblings who hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus, played by Kurt Russell, on Christmas Eve.

However, the plan goes awry and the kids must join forces with a somewhat jolly Saint Nick and his loyal elves to save Christmas before it's too late, experiencing the adventure of a lifetime while they're at it.

Russell has dedicated his performance to his father and the California wildfire victims.

The Christmas Chronicles will be released November 22, 2018.

4. A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

OH. MY. GOD.

When the news came in that 2017's iconic A Christmas Prince had a sequel, it's fair to say we had an absolute meltdown.

The first movie was essentially a 'SOB, Prince Harry is taken' comfort flick, featuring Rose McIvor as an aspiring young magazine journalist, Amber Moore, who is sent to Aldovia to cover a press conference with prince Richard.

Richard, a rumoured playboy, is set to take the throne following his father's recent death, but has mixed feelings about the task. While snooping around the palace for a story, Ambers mistaken for young Princess Emily's new tutor.

Amber then goes undercover. Royal security just doesn't exist in Aldovia it would seem.

OF COURSE, a love story ensues between Amber and Richard, but will they make it down the aisle? STAY TUNED:

Don't forget the original: A Christmas Prince

Classic Netflix Christmas movies:

Don't miss these absolute gems from previous years, if you've already watched all of 2018's Christmas additions. (We can't help it okay? We're addicted.)

It's a shame Love Actually or How The Grinch Stole Christmas haven't made it to Irish Netflix yet, but here's hoping for 2019. Fingers crossed, lads.

A Christmas Inheritance

Ambitious heiress Ellen Langford is in line to inherit her father's business, but before this happens she must deliver a special Christmas card to her dad's former partner in Snow Falls.

A snowstorm strands her at the town inn and hinders her goal, but will she learn a few lessons about the true meaning of Christmas while trapped in the town?

We suspect so. There's a clumsy meet-cute, a love/hate relationship with the love interest Jake, a fiance who isn't good for her; in other words, the classic rom-com Christmas clichés.

Cliché-ridden nonetheless, we're still going to watch it, aren't we?

Arthur Christmas

James McAvoy voices Arthur, Santa's youngest son who must deliver a crucial present before Christmas morning dawns.

Santa Claus delivers presents to every last child on Earth, but what everyone doesn't know is that Santa accomplishes this with the assistance of a very high-tech operation beneath the North Pole.

The unthinkable happens, and Santa misses one child out of millions. Will Arthur save the day?

The Christmas Wedding Planner

A wedding planner's world is completely turned upside down when a devilishly handsome private investigator is hired to disrupt her biggest job yet, but will they put their differences aside?

Kelsey Wilson's must organise her cousin's lavish wedding to perfection, but Connor McClane quickly upends the upcoming nuptials after being hired by a private source.

Hint: sparks fly. Otherwise there would be no movie…

Jack Frost

Michael Keaton stars in the 1998 Christmas flick about a touring musician clinging to dreams of stardom.

Ageing rocker Jack Frost doesn't dedicate enough time to his wife Gabby, and young son, Charlie. Following Jack's tragic death in a car accident on Christmas Day , Charlie plays a mournful tune on his father's harmonica.

To his understandable shock, his dad Jack Frost is magically brought to life as a snowman on the family lawn. Charlie and Jack struggle to make up for lost time as father and son, it's the ultimate family tearjerker.

A Wish for Christmas

Lacey Chabert (OMG it's Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls) stars as Sara, a frustrated web designer who makes a Christmas wish for the courage to stand up for herself.

After exposing her boss for stealing her ideas, Sara is thrust into the spotlight and may get more than she bargained for in both her work and love lives.

Be careful what you wish for, but our Netflix wishes have most definitely come true.

The Holiday (coming 7th December)

Kate Winslet, Jack Black, Jude Law and Cameron Diaz star in the classic 2006 winter season house-swap comedy.

Two women plagued with guy-problems swap homes and countries, where they each meet a local guy and fall in love.

It's such a perfect movie for friends and family to watch together, one of the best and most-loved rom-com's of the genre.

Remember Cameron Diaz blasting Mr Brightside in her cottage drinking wine? Us in roughly three hours.

Happy Netflix-ing, gals. These should keep you in the Christmas mood all throughout December, at least.

Enjoy all of the romance, comedy, drama and holiday festivities which streaming can give, we know we will.

Feature image; roysta18.wordpress.com