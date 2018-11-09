A hair tool that works and doesn’t burn you? An X-mas MIRACLE

We all have had a bad experience with heating tools and haircare: whether it's burning your scalp or just creating supremely dodgy curls for a night out, it's happened to us all.

Some gals even resort to teaching their boyfriends how to use hair tools to stop themselves from constantly getting burnt, and other gals just give up altogether.

Taming the mane can be tedious, frustrating and just downright PAINFUL. This Christmas, we're hoping to get a gift from Santa which will ultimately stop the problem of tangled brushes and applying aloe vera to our burns.

We have scoured the lands trying to find a tool that allows us to move our heads and hands around without the heat danger, and creates the perfect looks for day and night.

HALLELUIJAH: a new and improved version of the Instyler has just been released, and it just might save your life.

You might remember the original Instyler; in case you've been living under a haircare rock, it's become a huge name by transforming hair into big bouncy waves and straight, sleek locks.

The Instyler Max now comes in three glam colours: purple, black and pink, and we can't decide which one we want more.

Praise the Lord, no more burns. The Instyler Max has a rotating barrel addition which straightens, curls, and adds twice the amount of body to our hair. It works super fast so you won't be spending hours with aches in your neck staring at the mirror.

Trying to get picture-perfect hair can be tricky at best, re-creating glamorous curls or straight sleek looks from our favourite catwalk shows seems unfairly difficult considering we don't have a personal hairstylist on hand.

We are hoping (nay, praying) that this tool will be the answer to our hair prayers. Think of it like a mini-hairstylist that you can carry around in your bag.

Treat yourself, we are definitely nabbing this in time for our Christmas party.

Grab your new guardian angel of hair at www.instyler.ie for just €99.99, not bad considering it essentially gives you red carpet glamour.