11 iconic sustainable fashion pieces on ASOS Marketplace

Aim to sustain is our new motto, given the current climate emergency.

We're pure delighted that ASOS Marketplace exists purely for the purpose of bringing you the hottest vintage, charity and independent store boutiques in the business.

Tracking down the best fashion pieces that are vintage or sustainable online can be a tricky challenge, but we've chosen our top 10 from the website for you.

HEY! Did you know it’s Earth Day today? It’s got us talking about all the ways that loads of our boutiques are sustainable. We’ll be celebrating them all this week on our Instagram, or tap the link to see our sustainable edit. https://t.co/EluuVKaKSU pic.twitter.com/xbktJRnW0Y — ASOS Marketplace (@ASOSMarketplace) April 22, 2019

1. Just Harry on ASOS Marketplace: patchwork recycled denim dungarees, €171.60

2. Em's the Label at ASOS Marketplace: festival boob tube in patchwork, €20.80

3. Levi's on ASOS Marketplace: Vintage 80s Levi's Reworked Pocket Mom Jeans Light Wash/0217, €37.43

4. Braderie on ASOS Marketplace: Reworked vintage floral two-piece set, €24.96

5. Dark Paradise Vintage on ASOS Marketplace: Vintage 90s platinum blazer jacket, €50.96

6. Dark Paradise Vintage on ASOS Marketplace, 90s gold chunky chain with diamante star pendant, €20.80

7. Dark Paradise Vintage at ASOS Marketplace, vintage 90s Y2K metallic purple backless dress, €46.80

8. 2Point5D at ASOS Marketplace, Reworked kitsch yellow brick road Wizard of Oz jacket, €72.80

9. Sisterhood at ASOS Marketplace, midi slip dress in gold, €67.60

10. Sisterhood at ASOS Marketplace, 100% sustainable cotton floral dress, €67.60

11. Dark Paradise Vintage on ASOS Marketplace: Vintage 90s clear PVC chunky handbag, €40.56

Work those fierce looks all day long, safe in the knowledge that you haven't caused any more harm to the environment by contributing to the textiles industry.

Definitely try to check whether or not these storefront boutiques online package their goods in biodegradable materials as well, if you can. Sustainably slay all day.

Feature image: Dark Paradise Vintage/ASOS Marketplace