Sunday meal prep: Easy peasy lentil bolognese recipe

It's Sunday which means it's meal prep time!

Planning out what you're going to have during the week is a great habit to build, as too often, we lose valuable time and resources to running to the shop, recipe scrolling and throwing out food that's gone to waste. By meal prepping, you have your lunch or dinner sorted for a few nights during the week so you don't have to cook on those busy evenings when you already have enough going on!

This easy peasy lentil bolognese is not only great for meal prep, it's also tasty, full of nutrients and vegetarian, so you're keeping ahead of the game and keeping yourself healthy!

You'll need…

20g fresh basil

1 carrot

2 stalks celery

2 cloves garlic

200g green lentils

1/2 Lemon

1tsp oregano

1tsp fresh thyme

1 can crushed tomatoes

1 yellow onion

200g spaghetti or linguine

Salt and pepper

1 pinch red pepper flakes

1tbsp olive oil

50g parmesan

400ml water

Heat olive oil in a deep pot over a medium heat.

Chop onions and celery into small pieces and toss into the pan.

Next, chop garlic and carrots and add them in and season with fresh thyme and a dash of oregano. Stir into the mixture and allow the veggies to soften.

Next, pour in your chopped tomatoes along with the lentils, stirring before pouring in the water.

Shred the fresh basil and toss it in along with red pepper flakes, salt and pepper, stirring to season.

Simmer for an hour and squeeze in the lemon juice to add a little zest.

Salt and oil a pot of boiling water and add in your pasta 15 minutes before serving. Allow the pasta to cook and strain before serving.

Pour the pasta sauce over pasta and sprinkle with parmesan and a little fresh basil to serve!