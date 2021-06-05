The anti-frizz edit: Shiny hair alert!

While we’re all loving the amazing weather we’re getting this weekend (and right on time for the bank holiday) we’re not loving the absolute havoc it’s wreaking on our hair.

We put in all this time and effort into our perfectly styled locks and less than ten minutes after leaving the house, it’s a frizzy, chaotic mess. With all the socialising we’re doing this weekend, finally getting our long-awaited outdoor summer we need to be able to rely on our hair to look effortlessly chic – and stay that way.

We’ve compiled our top frizz busters to nourish and tame dry, puffy hair and protect it form the summer heat, meaning you’ll have sleek, shining hair all summer long.

One powerful drop and the frizz stops. A collection of powerful hair serums addressing all levels of unruly, frizzy hair with ease, this serum was developed with a highly concentrated Smoothing Complex, to seal in moisture, smooth, tame and protect against summer heat.

The original serum, with Ginseng Extract, fights frizz and all its causes when spread evenly through the freshly-washed hair lengths for protection and shine – hair will look visibly healthier.

This is one I use myself and it’s become a staple of my haircare routine. I couldn’t leave the house without using it or my hair would be ridiculous!

This is one for the curly hair girls! Garnier Ultimate Blends The Sleek Restorer haircare products blends coconut oil and cocoa butter for naturally beautiful hair. Hair looks super sleek and smooth for up to 72 hours, no matter how high the humidity and wet the weather.

Hair feeling frizzy and unruly? The Sleek Restorer range of hair products is the ultimate remedy to smooth and nourish dry, frizzy & curly hair. Each blend combines well-known, trusted ingredients to complement each other, derived from the tropical coconut, which is well-known for its nourishing properties and rich cocoa butter, gathered from the far reaches of the Ivory Coast. It is renowned for taming frizzy hair and flyaways, and leaves your hair smelling divine!

Dry hair can lack nourishment leaving it feeling rough, dull and lifeless. Now bathe your hair in luxurious, oil-rich formulas for hair that feels nourished from root to tip with Elvive Extraordinary Oil!

Elvive Extraordinary Oil is a hair care product designed for use by all hair types curly or straight, thick or thin. Enriched with a precious blend of 6 flower extracts the non-greasy feel formula leaves hair looking soft, shiny and weightless. The product is ultra versatile: It can be used before shampooing for nourishment, before styling to help protect and transform your hair, or as a finishing touch for exceptional shine. This product has heat protection up to 230°C protection.

I’ve used this product before and love the smell and feel of it, but as my hair is naturally a little greasy anyway, I felt it was a bit heavy on my hair. But I absolutely love their Extraordinary Oil shampoo range – it literally transforms your hair and makes it super shiny without any oily residue.

Sometimes the best place to start combatting frizzy hair isn’t at the end of your haircare routine, but right at the start: Pantene’s Strong & Long Keratin Reconstruct Hair Mask, combines the power of Pro-V science, with Biotin & Bamboo. It deeply strengthens hair strands against styling damage (vs. non-conditioning shampoo) and helps reducing hair loss due to breakage.

Apply while showering to protect your hair at all stages of your haircare routine.

Hangry Hair? Dig into Garnier’s Ultimate Blends Banana Hair Food Hair Mask Treatment to nourish and condition hangry hair! The 3in1 intensive hair treatment can be used in 3 different ways: as a conditioner, rinse-out hair mask or leave-in conditioner. It’s essentially super food for Hair.

With 98% natural ingredients and a 100% vegan formula blended with banana and shea, it’s perfect for dry hair. With the Nourishing Banana Hair Mask Treatment you can experience up to 4 times less breakage after just one use and it has an incredible melting texture to instantly absorb into hair with no weigh down.

TRESemmé Keratin Smooth System helps you to achieve silky smooth hair that's still full of natural movement – a must when it comes to sleek, shining hair. Formulated with Keratin and Marula oil, you can enjoy up to 72 hours of frizz control!

Use to fight frizz, de-tangle knots, boost shine, add softness and tame flyaways This hair oil can be used on wet hair and dry hair as an intensive treatment and to control frizz – enjoy a smooth look and feel that moves as you do! Give your look professional-quality polish!

What we love about this formula is that it’s free from silicone. This treatment works to protect, repair and strengthen the hair, to reveal its beauty and natural shine. Transforming your hair from dry and damaged to strong and shiny, the Intensive Repair Enriched Infused Oil has all the effectiveness of sunflower oil, known for its nourishing, smoothing and soothing properties.

It also has five essential oils (Angelica, Ylang Ylang, Sweet Orange, Lavender and Geranium) with regenerating properties. Just a few drops of this treatment applied to the tips of hair before styling or blow-drying with help protect, repair and strengthen the hair, to reveal its beauty and natural shine. Strengthen the hair fibre in order to prevent breakage, reduce frizz and the appearance of split ends. Hair feels supple while looking soft and shiny!

Specially developed to combat dry hair and scalp Nutri Protein Mask is formulated with a unique combination of natural, restorative nutrients to quench dry hair which has been damaged by heat and UV.

Even the driest hair is transformed and feels silky and hydrated. Formulated with omega-rich pracaxi oil and restorative quinoa bran to nourish hair follicles. Enriched with Vichy Mineralizing Thermal Water, it’s a hair lifesaver!

This treatment for damaged hair attracts to the weakest areas of the hair to help reinforce and smooth it. Apply daily to help strengthen dry, depleted hair over time for a shiny, lustrous appearance. Treat damaged and very dry hair to a leave-in hair treatment to help smooth, hydrate and replenish.

Infused with Moringa Tree Oil which is native to parts of Africa and Asia. This botanical oil has been used in Ayurvedic Medicine and in beauty rituals since Ancient Egypt. Kiehls’ formula helps strengthen, nourish and smooth hair, along with Hyaluronic Acid which is known for its ability to hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. The formula hydrates hair and helps it retain moisture, meaning your hair will be nourished and full of bounce all summer long!