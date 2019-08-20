‘Young ladies’: Curtis Pritchard hosting meet-and-greet in Dublin

Attention to all the "lovely young ladies" in Ireland; Love Island's Curtis Pritchard is hosting a meet-and-greet in Dublin next month. Now's your chance to meet the professional dancer.

If you're a big fan of Maura Higgins' man and want to get up close and personal with him, he's jetting to Ireland for a special appearance to meet fans.

The ex-Dancing with the Stars Ireland professional and current The Greatest Dancer judge will be the special guest at an event in Wrights Cafe Bar, Swords on Friday September, 6.

Announcing the news on Facebook, organisers said: "Meet & Greet Love Island's Curtis Pritchard at Wrights Cafe Bar!

"Join us 6th September from 8pm until late for the best late bar and DJ in town and Love Island's very own Curtis Pritchard! Get your photo with Curtis and party the night away."

Wrights Cafe Bar also told fans to book a table at the venue ASAP before they're booked up; "Tables will go FAST!"

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill travelled to Ireland over the weekend to meet Greg O'Shea's family and friends, just two weeks after the pair won the ITV reality show.

They seemed as loved up and as ever, staying in the luxurious Dromoland Castle before visiting the Cliffs of Moher in county Clare .

The couple were also spotted at the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final watching Tipperary beat Kilkenny in Croke Park on Sunday.

Feature image: Instagram/@curtispritchard12