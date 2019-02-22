You can BUY Queen Bey and Jay-Z’s iconic Meghan Markle poster

Stop the world, we're getting off. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have once again proven how iconic and culture-shaping they are by putting a painting of Queen Meghan Markle behind them, and now it's for SALE in poster format.

The Carters won the Best International Group gong at The Brit Awards over the weekend, and paid tribute to the Duchess of Sussex herself in an ode to their incredible APESH**T music video in the Louvre.

Captioning the unreal video, Beyoncé wrote;

"Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle." Destiny's Child is for life, it's not a phase, mom.

"How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova. In honour of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy," she concluded.

Well, all other artwork is now irrelevant. The Renaissance is CANCELLED. The Louvre is to be shut down, except for this one painting that precedes all others. Picasso never happened. It's only Meghan Mona Lisa that matters.

Prolific artist Tim O'Brien is the man behind the amazing painting, and has done some amazing works to represent American politics and culture.

Interesting to see my painting of Megan Markle behind @Beyonce and JZ for their Brit award. Congratulations to them both. https://t.co/I6jYj9Jslb — Tim O'Brien (@TonkaOBrien) February 20, 2019

O'Brien works as a professor at the Pratt Institute and is one of the world's most famous illustrator, having covering Time magazine over and over again.

Every wall can now be dedicated to the Duchess yourself, because these posters are for sale. If you have $100, that is. If you're a rich b*tch, we HIGHLY recommend purchasing this rare art form.

O'Brien's website has loads of unreal work up for sale as prints, and even has a Beyoncé feature in Elizabethan garb, reminiscent of her Mrs. Carter world tour announcement. It's $85: Worth it.

Feature image: @legacymagazineng/Instagram