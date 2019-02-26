Winter is FIERCE: Urban Decay to drop Game of Thrones collection

Stop the cosmetic lights: We have some incredible news for Urban Decay fans out there.

Frankly, it's the best beauty news we've heard in a long time, maybe since HBO announced the Game of Thrones final season air date…A PALETTE is borne.

That's right: Urban Decay are releasing a Game of Thrones eyeshadow palette for us ravenous fans, and the excitement just can't be contained.

The brand behind the cult Naked palettes announced that the makeup collection is set to launch in April, times to the premiere of the fantasy franchise's final season.

Urban Decay shared images on their social media accounts of a model wearing some FRESH teal and metallic cobalt eyeshadow, with the writing "For the Throne" splashed across.

Heaven help us: we ADORE the colours already. Fire and Ice? Yes please.

Kiss your favourite show of all time goodbye with some incredible makeup; fiery reds, oranges, copper shades with teal and icy blues.

Naturally, fans have gone wild on Twitter over the news;

AN URBAN DECAY AND GAME OF THRONES COLLAB??? SIGN ME THE FUCK UP — Parys (@Heisenbyrd) February 22, 2019

"SIGN ME THE F*CK UP," said one happy gal. We have to concur; Bend the knee for the throne and for Urban Decay.

The first episode of GOT season eight is airing on April 14, 2019 on HBO and Sky Atlantic; prepare yourselves through your beauty routine.

We're googling 'dragon lewks' already…You can be your own damn Khaleesi. We'll let you gals know immediately when the exact release date for the collection will be, don't worry.

Feature image: YouTube