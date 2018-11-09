Wildfires give Kim K an HOUR to evacuate her Calabasas’ home

As Kendall Jenner is firing down the runway for the Victoria Secret 2018 Fashion show, things aren't so hot for Kim Kardashian.

In an Instagram story, the 38-year-old revealed that she has been forced to flee her Calabasas' home.

California wildfires have been tearing through the celebrity-filled valley.

Kim added that she only had an hour to pack up their things and evacuate her residency.

"Just landed back home and had one hour to pack up and evacuate our home," she said.

The Kardashian sister also praised the hard work of the emergency departments.

She wrote: "Firefighters are arriving. Thank you for all that you do for us!!!"

Kim asked fans to pray for the LA city as she snapped a haunting picture of the valley engulfed in flames.

Thousands have been evacuated in the Northern California area as wildfires have been causing havoc.

According to reports, authorities have said there have been a number of unconfirmed casualties.

And as Kim said, we hope everyone is safe.