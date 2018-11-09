BABES: The most badass looks from the VS fashion show

The annual Victoria Secret Fashion Show definitely lived up to its glittery expectations last night.

Stunning models strut their stuff down the catwalk, with feathered wings, bejewelled lingerie, and unmatched grace.

The lineup included Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella, Adriana Lima, Winnie Harlow, Elsa Hosk and many more.

Kendall was part of the Celestial Angels segment and definitely looked the part.

She embodied a peacock that had fallen from the Christmas heavens in her glam bedazzled top and black, lacy lingerie.

Her sexy, plaid skirt and bra channelled her inner school girl gone wild.

Adriana continued the posh peacock look with a crown of long white feathers behind her.

Her exotic sheer top with intricate silver designs resembled Henna tattoos fashioned out of diamonds.

She looked absolutely stunning!

Gigi Hadid slayed in a floral jumpsuit ensemble with a full blown parachute behind her.

The adventurist was all class in her long gloves and fabric-wrapped heels.

And her sister Bella was all confidence in her cropped bomber jacket and laced up sporty heels.

She was a Charlie's Angel reincarnate in her shimmering half top and pink feather booties.

Winnie was an absolute star, venturing out in all pink with an iconic, silver top.

Similar to that of Gigi's outfit, the floral print highlighted her slim figure and had the cutest tiny peplum skirt.

Elsa looked like someone had conjured her out of a dream in her silvery-white fantasy bra and diamond body chain.

Diamonds are definitely her best friend in the stunning runway outfit.

Barabara looked like a French movie star with her bold orange and yellow hues and oversized bows.

Her ruffled sleeves were the perfect finish to her unique, vintage look.

Behati Prinsloo's return to the runway was bolder than ever.

Her hubby Adam Levine was sitting front row to cheer her on, and she slayed in thigh-high laced heels and plaid ensemble.

How amazing is her train!

But Ming Xi was definitely the star of the show, fully redeeming herself after last year's famous fall.

Like Poison Ivy, the model fiercely dominated the runway with a red ascot and wings made of green leaves.

All in all, the girls looked fierce and fit on the catwalk and worked the iconic show like the badass babes that they are.