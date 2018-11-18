‘Wifey’: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fuel marraige rumours

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship seems to be going from strength to strength.

And now the 21-year-old business woman uploaded the most adorbs pics to Instagram of Travis and their baby daughter, Stormi.

She posted three snaps of the pair cuddling, captioning it, ''only the people around you really know how hard you work. i love to watch you make all your dreams come true. your first festival. we’re so proud of you. we love you.''

We're melting.

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, saying, ''She is the cutest baby. Precious moments.''

Another wrote, ''The way she looks at him melts my heart'' talking abut how baby Stormi looks at Travis

Travis also commented on the several black and white pictures, saying, ''I love you wifey.''

Sorry, wha?

This is not the first time that either of them have mentioned the word ''wife'' and''husband'' causing fans to believe that they may be in fact married, or engaged.

Kylie also took to Instagram stories to post clips of Travis on stage where he called her his ‘wifey.’

On stage during his concert, the rapper told fans, “My beautiful wife, she came out. My beautiful daughter, she’s here too. I love y’all so much.

So are the KUWTK star and the 26-year-old hitched?

Hmmmm.

Whatever they are, they have a beautiful family and seem very much in love – plus how gorge is Stormi?