When’s our flight?: Bumble’s first wine bar is opening in THIS city

Well, ladies and gentlemen, we've got some wonderful news for those who adore mingling in other countries with singletons. Surrounded by wine.

According to CNN Business, the dating app Bumble is planning to open a cafe in Soho, a trendy New York City neighbourhood. The cafe will then transform into a wine bar when the sun sets.

Think Cinderella but probably without the prince. The app clearly wants to allow its users to mingle in real life, as opposed to on a screen.

The venue will be called Bumble Bew, and the space may serve as a meeting ground for dating app users who are looking for love, a new friend or a business colleague.

Bumble was first launched in 2014, and has since expanded to Bumble BFF for finding pals and Bumble Bizz for networking to the max. It garnered fame for allowing women to make the first move.

Their NYC spot will be Bumble Brew's first permanent location, after pop-ups happened in London, Los Angeles and Toronto.

We gave women the power to make the first move. Now, those first moves will empower women all over the world When women choose a cause to support on Bumble, we’ll make a donation for every first message sent. Learn more about this new feature in our bio. @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/KsHtHXQQEz — Bumble (@bumble) May 10, 2019

The pop-ups were used for far more than just hooking up, and we're seriously impressed at how rapidly the company has been expanding and diversifying.

A print magazine in collaboration with Hearst Magazines has also been announced.

The company was founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd, formerly of Tinder, and is almost entirely owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Andreev.

He's pretty busy, after also founding Badoo, which is a parent company to Lumen (users over 50) and Chappy for gay men.

The female-friendly app has also launched in the most dangerous country in the world to be a woman (India) and has seen over a million registrants there.

Bumble claims to have enough profits to focus on brand extensions, like Bumble Fund, which backs early-stage startups led by women-of-colour. Werk.

Would you head to the Bumble cafe during the day or wine bar at night for some company? We would…