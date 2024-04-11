20 positive affirmations to tell yourself every day
These days, we all could do with an added bit of positivity in our lives.
Between the struggles of day-to-day life and pressure online, we can start to feel overwhelmed and a bit lost.
One way you can add some positivity to your day is by saying some positive affirmations!
Positive affirmations are a great way to remind you to appreciate and praise yourself. They’re super easy to add to your morning routine and will have a great impact on your mental health.
So, get yourself in front of your mirror and recite these self-love affirmations to yourself every day.
I am worthy of love and respect.
I am capable of achieving my goals.
I am a good person.
I choose happiness in my life.
I am confident in my abilities and talents.
I am clever.
I embrace change.
I treat others well.
I am surrounded by supportive and uplifting people.
I am beautiful inside and out.
I am grateful for all the blessings in my life.
I am enough just as I am.
I am in control of my thoughts and emotions.
I am deserving of all the good things life has to offer.
I trust my intuition.
I am resilient and can overcome any obstacle.
I am a beacon of light.
I bring abundance to my own life.
I am capable to grow from challenges.
I attract positivity and opportunities into my life.