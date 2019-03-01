What the heck are Kim and Kourtney’s ‘zombie’ facemasks?

The Kardashians are always on top of the latest beauty trends, but this one is next level eccentric. From the 'vampire' facial that Kim made famous to micro-needling; the famous reality star family try some pretty out there beauty routines.

Kourtney shared an image of herself and Kim using an unusual face mark regime which absolutely TRANSFORMED their faces, and fans were alarmed to say the least. Their eyes and lips are completely contorted, and it's not a filter.

The gals were trying out the new Korean facial mask named Hanacure, which is meant to be some type of anti-ageing miracle of some sort.

"Kim convinced me to use this face mask and I feel stunning," Kourtney wrote to her Instagram followers.

38-year-old Kim and 39-year-old Kourtney manage to defy ageing, with skin products or money, and now they're giving their social media followers a good laugh at least with the latest one. The gel mask creates a zombified effect on the skin, hence the alarming response from fans.

The lifting serum works its magic presumably; their skin was soaking up the supposed renewing and rejuvenating effects.

The Hanacure Multi-Action Treatment Mask "promises to ‘dramatically transform the appearance of your skin" by removing impurities and dead skin cells from your pores.

You peel back the top of the square ‘gelling solution’ pot, pour in the vial of ‘purifying compound’ and shake until mixed, and then spread the mask over your skin with the brush provided.

Ironically, the face contorts and as the mask dries and tightens, it gives you wrinkles. You get older…trying to look younger. Picture Charlize Theron in Snow White and the Huntsman. We're glad Kourtney has a sense of humour about it at least…

Feature image: Harper's Bazaar