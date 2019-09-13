Westlife are set to play Wembley Stadium for the first time ever

Westlife have announced a massive gig in Wembley Stadium, with the boys set to play the iconic venue for the first time ever in their 20-year career.

Mirror Online reports that the Irish boyband announced the once-in-a-lifetime show this morning, following the success of their Twenty Tour celebrating their two decades in the music industry.

Mark Feehily, Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne and Shane Filan sold out shows in 13 different countries and 27 cities.

The momentous concert will take place on Saturday, August 22, 2020 and will see the global pop stars perform their greatest hits.

Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings and You Raise Me Up are on the setlist, as well as brilliant new songs from their upciming album Spectrum, such as Hello My Love, Better Man and Dynamite.

James Morrison and All Saints will support the boys, who have achieved phenomenal success during their comeback.

Mark Fehily exclusively told Mirror Online: "Wembley Stadium will be the biggest show of our lives.

"Twenty years after we started, it is unbelievable that the demand is still there for us to put on a huge show at Wembley. It is going to be absolutely fantastic."

Mark is expecting his first child with fiancé Cailean O'Neill, mentioning: "Cailean and I will have our baby with us then. It is likely it will be her first Westlife show.

"That will make it even more special. 2020 is a big year in so many ways. Wembley will be the icing on the cake as we celebrate starting a family and 21 years in music."

Manager Louis Walsh says he's over the moon with the achievements of the band;

"All of the big music greats have played Wembley Stadium so it is a proud moment to announce this news today.

"I'll be proud of the boys when they take to that giant stage next August. It will be the biggest and best concert of their careers."

The rest of the band told the Irish Mirror: "Headlining Wembley Stadium is a dream come true for all of us."

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we’re incredibly excited for a show which will be different and more spectacular than anything we’ve ever done before," they added.

"This will be our biggest ever concert in the UK." Westlife's new album, Spectrum, will be released on November 15.

Tickets for the Wembley Stadium gig go on sale on Friday, September 20 at 9am at LiveNation.co.uk

Feature image: Instagram/@westlife