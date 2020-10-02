Dunnes Stores launch stylish and affordable maternity collection

As we all know, shopping for maternity clothes is an absolute nightmare. Nearly everything is outrageously expensive, and even if you do decide to invest in a few items, then you're disheartened by the fact that you only get to wear them for a few short months.

That's why we were so thrilled to hear that Dunnes Stores has launched a new maternity collection under the badge of its popular Savida brand.

They're creating more affordable choices in the market for expectant mums who want to look great throughout their pregnancy, without breaking the bank.

This exciting capsule collection offers expecting mums a complete maternity wardrobe that builds on Savida's trend-led fashion at extremely affordable prices. The collection is built around the insight that pregnant women want a wardrobe of key staples and statement pieces they can wear throughout their pregnancy.

The Savida maternity collection is comprised of pieces that will take the wearer from work-day to weekend wear and everything in between.

The maternity line includes feminine dresses with tie detail and soft stretch fabrics in prints and polka dots.

Soft chunky knit tops with ruffle detail and more casual scoop neck vest and long-sleeved tops can be paired with seamfree leggings, jersey skirts, and skinny jeans.

Savida's trademark embellishments and feminine style are evident in the cute button detail sweatshirt, while the flattering Laura scoop neck jersey dress in black is a key piece that completes the collection.

The new Savida Maternity line from Dunnes Stores is available online and in the following shops: Stephen's Green, Cornelscourt, Henry Street, Blanchardstown, Liffey Valley, Tallaght, Swords Pavilions, Newbridge, Terryland, Jetland SC, Patrick Street, Bandon Road, Cornmarket, Forrestside, Foyleside, Forte Letterkenny.