We’re loving: SoSu by SJ x Rosie Connolly ‘Radiant Magic’ palette

With the huge array of brilliant make-up palettes currently blessing our lives, it can be tricky to choose the best and brightest of the bunch.

Lifestyle guru Rosie Connolly and SOSU by Suzanne Jackson have collaborated on Connolly's first beauty product, and it's absolutely gorgeous if we do say so ourselves.

'Radiant Magic' includes six summer shades with both matte and shimmer options, as well as blush, highlighter and contour.

SOSU by SJ have teamed up with one of Ireland's leading beauty influencers to bring us the magical palette, to enhance every skin tone and bring your makeup to life.

Radiant Magic features two sun-kissed bronzers, two silky-soft blush shades and two ultra-reflective highlighters to make your face stand out from the crowd.

The shades are colour-rich and totally buildable, as well as highly pigmented. You can use the palette on both your face and body, bringing your highlight and contour to perfection all over.

Speaking on the release, Rosie Connolly said: “I’m so, so proud of this. What a response! It’s just been mad. I’m so happy that it’s finally out and I can talk about it. I’m thrilled.”

The tones include 'Cinnamon' (warm contour), 'Espresso' (dark contour), 'Sundown' (peach blush), 'Morning' (pink blush), 'Afterglow' (champagne highlight) and 'Radiance' (rose gold highlight).

The beautiful palette is the perfect addition to your make-up bag, and is available now on SOSU by Suzanne Jackson's website for just €29.95. It's an absolute steal, nab it before it sells out.

Feature image: Instagram/@rosieconxxx/@sosu_bysuzannejackson