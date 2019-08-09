‘We rushed it’: Jack Fincham opens up about his Dani Dyer break-up

The winner of Love Island 2018 has opened up about his split from Dani Dyer, blaming their break-up on the intensity of moving the relationship along too fast.

The reality star is currently searching for The One on Celebs Go Dating, and got candid about what went wrong with his previous girlfriend.

After admitting to dating experts Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson that he doesn't think he's ever been in love, he spoke about having a relationship that's totally in the spotlight.

"Dani is the one I was attracted to. We just sort of clicked, like, personality-wise. Then we just spent every day together for two months. That's intense," he said.

"This was like the ideal scenario," he added. "But when we lived together… I think if we had lived in Love Island forever we'd have been fine. But we didn't. We rushed it, we moved straight in together straight away."

Jack admitted that he did initially want to move in with Dani straight away, but said: "I wish we'd have waited. I let her rush it a little bit.

"We had a genuine connection in there, and I think anyone could see that. I mean this from the bottom of my heart, I wish her all the happiness in the world, I'm not a bitter person."

He made sure to mention that he's "100%" over Dani and is definitely ready to start dating again. "I want to find someone now," he said.

Dating experts set Jack up on a date with Chiara in last night's episode, but it got fairly awkward, to say the least. Jack interrupted Chiara constantly, asking her a barrage of questions.

There was a mix-up when he believed she wanted to leave with the waiter, and then actually tried to set her up with one of them. *Sigh*.

The date didn't end well, with Jack labelling it 'a disaster': "That's the most surreal date I've been on. That was really weird," he said.

"You know, that's the first dating disaster I've had – I'm going to call it a disaster. That's the first date I've been on that I've thought, 'f**k that'."

Feature image: Instagram/@dani_dyer_jack_fincham/ITV