Wait… WHAT? It turns out Elsa, Anna and Tarzan are SIBLINGS

OK we all love a good conspiracy theory now and then, but this one is actually TRUE.

According to the director of Disney's Frozen, princesses Anna and Elsa are sisters to TARZAN (mind blown).

Chris Buck spoke to MTV, where he confirmed this theory.

Apparently, Anna and Elsa's parents did not die in the shipwreck they were involved in… they washed up on a jungle island.

The story sort of writes itself from here, but anyway… the former King and Queen of Arendelle make a life for themselves on this island.

Ultimately, the couple end up getting killed by a leopard, but not before little Tarzan is born.

Chris admitted that the concept seems outrageous, but insisted that "In my little head, Anna and Elsa’s brother is Tarzan."

We'll take it.