Vans are having a PARTY in Jervis Shopping Centre this weekend

The iconic skateboarding brand Vans are having a big sesh this Saturday in Jervis Shopping Centre, and we wouldn't miss it for the world.

The newly-opened store is hosting a drop-in event on February 16 for those who want to get their beloved Vans customised FREE of charge.

Local artist Ruan Van Vliet will be doing the inking, while a DJ plays some tracks and pizza and games are provided for all.

Vans are not just one thing and neither are you.

Ruan Van Vliet is a graduate of the iconic NCAD art college in Dublin, and works as both an artist and illustrator. Your Vans will be one-off, unique pieces once Ruan's done with them, trust us.

His work is renowned for it's bright, colourful and amusing patterns, and he has also created work for Vice, AirBnB, Offset Design Festival, Guinness, among others.

Shoppers can try out prize pong, to try and win 50 percent off their Vans purchases on the day.

Vans are one of the biggest brands around, and their skateboarding shoes have been hugely popular for years, so we're delighted that they've opened a new store in Jervis Shopping Centre.

As one of the capital's most vibrant and most successful shopping environments and hosting over 60 outlets, Jervis has become one of the nation's biggest hubs.

With pizza, games, a DJ and free customisation as well as prize giveaways; don't miss Saturday's party. We'll see you there on February 13, from 12pm until 4pm.

We'll be staying the full four hours, because why wouldn't we be? It's free pizza, for crying out loud.

