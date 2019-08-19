TOWIE star Lydia Bright reveals baby bump and confirms break-up

Ex-The Only Way Is Essex reality star Lydia Bright has confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child, and will raise the baby as a single mum.

The blonde beauty posed for a photoshoot with Hello! magazine, showing off her tiny baby bump as she finishes her first trimester.

Her baby is due in February, and the Essex girl said she won't find out the baby's sex before giving birth. Lydia added that she "really isn't bothered" about wether it's a girl or a boy.

Lydia told the magazine that she will raise the child as a single mum after breaking up with her boyfriend of two years, Lee Cronin;

“It's been so hard keeping this a secret I've done so much travelling, I've done all my partying holidays, I'm where I want to be in terms of my life, financially and career-wise. It just feels like the right time for it all to happen for me.

"I've always wanted the fairytale. And it's obviously not worked out exactly how I wanted."

She added; "I'm not closing the door on it completely, but I feel like I just keep getting knocked back. I can't beg somebody to be with me, and I can't beg somebody to love me.

"I know this baby will be the best thing that has ever happened to me."

The 29-year-old met Lee in 2017 at an Ibiza nightclub, and the pair became inseparable. She previously dated her TOWIE co-star James Argent for seven years, eventually splitting in 2015.

Feature image: Instagram/@lydiabright