Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard charging THIS for appearances

The fifth series of Love Island may have ended, but life is only just beginning for the contestants on the outside.

The Islanders have returned to reality and are gathering that coin with sponsorships, TV shows and public appearances in clubs.

This years' group are charging quite the high amount to grace an event with their presence, and we're a bit shook.

According to The Sun, Curtis Pritchard and Tommy Fury . are the top earners, charging 10,000 pounds each to attend an event.

It was all smiles when they returned to the UK, but who's going to bring the drama tonight? Love Island: The Reunion at 9pm on @ITV2 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3Zgoi8pEfo — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 4, 2019

The publication contacted the agents of 2019's contestants to enquire about an appearance at a 21st birthday party, and boxer Tommy was able to charge a whopping £10k for a two-hour appearance.

The runner up of the show has people to see and things to do, and time is money after all. According to The Sun, professional dancer Curtis charges the same, but also requests a driver and a hotel.

Villa villain Michael Griffiths, who didn't even make the final, charges £2,500 per hour to show up.

Sherif Lanre, who was kicked out of the villa after a mere nine days, charges a shocking £5,000 for appearances.

Maybe because of the mystery surrounding him, but that seems like ridiculous money to us. Yewande Biala also charges £5,000, while winners Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea have yet to share an appearance fee.

The pair have the £50,000 cash prize, so they're not exactly begging for money. The cast need to make cash before their celebrity status shrinks, though.

Molly-Mae Hague garnered a lot of attention last week after catching a private jet to an appearance in Longford last week, of all places.

(Private jets are SO bad for the environment, my God). Some of them seem to be owning the money-element of things more than others.

Feature image: ITV/REX