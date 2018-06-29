Tinder’s new feature means less swiping and more matching

You might be sick to the back teeth of app after app bringing out new features every other week.

However, as any dedicated Tinder user will know, numb thumb from excessive swiping is a problem that is all too real.

Another all-too-real problem is accidentally swiping past what I can only assume could have been your future spouse.

I'm sure we all are familiar with this crushing disappointment.

To avoid the boredom and sometimes heartbreak of continuous swiping, Tinder have come up with a solution.

Their new feature, ''Picks'', helps to curate your choice when attempting to find potential matches.

It sees what kind of people that you're swiping on, e.g the deep-quote-and-man-bun/the gym bunny/the constant traveller/the no-socks-with-shoes type etc.

Then Tinder ''picks'' certain people for you based on interests you have.

That's like cutting out over half the people that you're the swiping left on. Sounds ideal, right?

Brian Norgard Chief Product Officer at Tinder spoke to Bustle about the feature. “Just like a friend who introduces you to someone special because you share common interests, Picks makes finding potential matches even simpler, more fun, and more useful.”

Before you get too excited though, there are a few little catches.

It's only available in the U.K., Germany, Brazil, France, Canada, Turkey, Mexico, Sweden, Russia, and the Netherlands right now, but if all goes well it will be expanding to others.

It's also only available on iOS (it will be heading over to Android very soon) and you have to be a Tinder Gold Member to use it.

Tinder Picks also vanishes after 24 hours so if you haven't swiped on them in that window, the chance is gone.