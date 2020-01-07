Top 10 places to eat in Europe have been revealed and we gotta visit

Each year millions of backpackers and holidaymakers touch down on European soil to sample the culinary and cultural delights.

With 48% of holidaymakers now preferring city breaks, choosing a destination can be a difficult decision to make.

The January blues have hit and we are itching to get away so we can escape reality. There are dozens of places we want to visit this year and that list just got a hell of a lot longer.

Wren Kitchens has revealed the top food capitals of Europe and we’re practically salivating at the thought of trying all of the food in the top spots.

From Polish Perogi to Italian pizzas all the way to German bratwurst, Europe hosts some of the most iconic (and delicious) dishes worldwide.

Lille, France has been crowned Europe’s food capital, followed by Lyon, Toulouse, Montpellier and Paris. Germany also boasts 4 top 10 spots with Aachen, Leipzig, Berlin, Dresden.

The cheapest city to eat in Europe is Zaporizhya, and although not your stereotypical tourist destination, the city is a hidden gem, with restaurants serving many local delicacies such as Borscht, a type of hot beetroot soup.

Norway has the most expensive restaurants across the entirety of Europe so we won’t be visiting any time soon.

The top European cuisine has been revealed as Italian and we’re not one bit surprised. We’ll have all the pizza and pasta, please!

Full details on the report can be seen here.