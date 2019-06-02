‘This will stress you out’: Kim K’s dad didn’t want her to be a lawyer

Many of us couldn't hide our surprise when news broke that Kim Kardashian is in training to become…a lawyer.

The make-up mogul and businesswoman is basically turning herself into Elle Woods, as she studies to become a fully-fledged attorney, but she has now revealed that her Dad was less than supportive.

Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003 when Kim was just 22, worked on high profile cases such as that of OJ Simpson's murder trial in 1995.

The famous lawyer advised his daughter to steer clear of the profession, instead of following in his footsteps.

In a preview for the new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 38-year-old said: "I told my dad years ago that I was really into criminal justice and he was like “This will stress you out so much, you do not really want to take this on.”‘

It seems Kim never quite forgot her desire to dive into law;

"I think now having gotten so deep in helping Alice Marie Johnson, I’m really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people who deserve a second chance like her. ‘It really is overwhelming how much people do write. I do want to read and see if there are the right cases and what I can do to help."

Kris Jenner has a totally different view of Kim's profession wishes. In the clip, she is seen telling Kim; "I’m super proud of you Kim, you take this all seriously and I think that they’re lucky that you listen.”’

Her husband, Kanye West, is also extremely supportive of Kim's choices. Kim's studies over the next few years means that she has less family time on her hands to enjoy her personal life with North, Saint and Chicago, as well as their new arrival, who is due this month via surrogate.

The make-up boss gushed that Ye has been an absolute pillar of compassion.

"The fact that he is supporting me in this journey, knowing that for the next 4 years it would take time away from him and our kids, means a lot to me. And, gives me the confidence that I really need. ‘And that, like, extra push of someone around me to be like, “I know you can do it. You got this!”‘

Posting an image to Instagram a few weeks ago, Kim elaborated on her choice to register with the California State Bar to study law for the next four years, with 18 hours a week required;

"As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case.

"I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it," she continued.

"My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me," she said, referencing her support system.

She also went into detail of the commitment which she has towards achieving her goal; "I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams."

Damn right, Kimmy. We support a #GirlBoss (just a general boss, really).

Feature image: Instagram/@kimkardashian