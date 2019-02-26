THIS reality star’s boyfriend has been approached for Love Island

Love Island bosses and producers are allegedly eyeing up reality stars for their 2019 season, and have their eyes set on one very famous lady's beau.

Seeing as literally EVERY couple from the 2018 series except winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have split up, so we need some tasty new drama to follow.

It's already heating up, it would seem, as none other than Vicky Pattison's boyfriend has apparently been approached for the job.

Despite the fact that the show won't return for another three months, it's been reported that ITV producers want former The Only Way is Marbs star Ercan Ramadan to star in the show.

Vicky Pattison's boyfriend has received the call; with producers said to have broken their ban on "z-list reality stars", whatever that means…

Speaking to The Sun, a source said that Ercan, who is good pals with Jack Fincham, is ideal for the hugely popular show because of his strong social media presence.

The insider said: "Love Island casting agents are approaching people with low-level fame to take part in this year’s show. Ercan was approached by casting producers in January."

Continuing, they said; "They told him he'd be a perfect fit for the show and that they really wanted him on board. He knows it would be good for his career but he's with Vicky now, so he's not sure how to play it."

Bosses are looking for successful Instagrammers for marketing purposes.

"It's a total U-turn after Love Island bosses binned reality stars for the last series. But this year they know exactly who they want on the show. Everyone on Love Island must have a strong influence on social media- it's key to the success of the show," the source said.

Another Love Island insider said Ercan was NOT approached by the show's producers, but may have been asked to audition by a casting team. Alright then…mixed messages much?

What would happen to his relationship with Vicky if he accepted their offer? We have many, many questions.

Feature image: Instagram/@loveisland